WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 97.2% in October

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WXXWY opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

