Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Wynn Resorts worth $88,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $89.80 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

