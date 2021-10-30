Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,648,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 910,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 135,496 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.