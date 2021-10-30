Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YGRAF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

YGRAF stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

