Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YGRAF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

YGRAF stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

