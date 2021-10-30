Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the September 30th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.8 days.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

