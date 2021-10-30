Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the September 30th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.8 days.
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.