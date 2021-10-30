Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of YJ opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.53. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yunji by 37,441.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yunji by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

