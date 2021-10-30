Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of YJ opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.53. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
