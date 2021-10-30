Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 158.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 27.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 67,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.