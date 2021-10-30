Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $842,000.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $76.24 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

