Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Genpact stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

