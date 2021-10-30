Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce sales of $296.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after acquiring an additional 367,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

