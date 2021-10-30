Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report sales of $19.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.10 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $17.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.25 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

