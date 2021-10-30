Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. trivago reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $77,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $944.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

