Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $2.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.76 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

