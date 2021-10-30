Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $2.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.76 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.