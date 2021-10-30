Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.