Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report sales of $11.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

