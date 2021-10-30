Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $151.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.87 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $583.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.92 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.98 million, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

