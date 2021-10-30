Zacks: Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

