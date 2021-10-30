Zacks: Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

REV Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $978.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.57. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in REV Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

