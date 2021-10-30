Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $225.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.46 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

