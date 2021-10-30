Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 121,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,063. The company has a market cap of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

