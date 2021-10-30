Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $91.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $99.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $386.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $390.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.15 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

