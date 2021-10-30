Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

