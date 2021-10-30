Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Hostess Brands also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.91 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,124 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,600,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.