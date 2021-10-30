Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.43 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

