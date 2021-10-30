Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.54. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

