Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce $89.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $398.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

