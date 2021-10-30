Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $77.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the highest is $77.87 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.09 million, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

