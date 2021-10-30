Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 86,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,199. The company has a market cap of $711.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

