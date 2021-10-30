Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $20.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $21.11 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $78.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $79.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.95 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $80.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MannKind by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MannKind by 11.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.71 on Friday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.97.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

