Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

