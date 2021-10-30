Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $162.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.36 million and the lowest is $162.25 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $692.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.68 million to $695.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $711.94 million, with estimates ranging from $694.13 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

