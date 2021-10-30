Zealium (NZL) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $37,584.32 and $22.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00521393 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

