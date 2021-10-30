Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 266,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 864,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 2.10% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of ZENV stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20.
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
