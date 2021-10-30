Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 266,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 864,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 2.10% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20.

A number of research firms have commented on ZENV. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

