ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $209,114.57 and $18.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00246725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00097784 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

