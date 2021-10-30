ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Friday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.