ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0757 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $120.49 million and approximately $12,831.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.