ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.