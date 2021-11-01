111,400 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Atotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,504,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.15 on Monday. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

