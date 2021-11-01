164,500 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.