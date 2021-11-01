23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Up 38.5% in October

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

23andMe stock opened at 11.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.96. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

ME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

