34,200 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

RCL opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

