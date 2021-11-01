39,109 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.