5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in October

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.3 days.

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

