71,000 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $52.08 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

