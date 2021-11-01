ALLETE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 199,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.