Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $502.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

