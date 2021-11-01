AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 28.4% in October

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 96.3% during the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMREP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. 12,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,812. AMREP has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.