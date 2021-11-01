Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

