AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and $474,804.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

