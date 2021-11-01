Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $345.55

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $345.55 and last traded at $340.91, with a volume of 4592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASHTY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

